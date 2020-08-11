Edo 2020: Ize-Iyamu backs foreign visa ban on political actors aiding violence

The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the September 19 governorship election in Edo State, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, has supported the proposed plan by foreign embassies to impose visa restrictions on political actors found guilty of sponsoring violence during elections or involved in acts undermining the electoral process in Nigeria.

Ize-Iyamu threw his weight behind the proposed ban in a Zoom meeting with a team from the European Union Delegation, American Embassy, British High Commission, Canadian Embassy, and some other EU member-states.

He commended the foreign partners for their contributions toward improving the conduct of elections in Nigeria, while also urging the foreign partners to carry out investigations into acts of electoral violence in the country to uncover the sponsors and instigators as some political actors, after causing mayhem, often resort to media blackmail to blame the violence on others.

The governorship hopeful accused the state government of invading the Edo House of Assembly with thugs and other elements while at the same time raising a false alarm to mislead the public.

He also demanded for a conclusive investigation into the seven persons arrested within the premises of the Edo Assembly Complex with illegal arms on the day of the invasion to uncover their sponsors and the political party they represent.

While addressing a question on the nature of his party’s campaign in light of COVID-19, he said the party had developed a constantly-revised crowd control measure, including distribution of face masks, sanitisers, and constant temperature checks through infrared thermometers at all campaign events to prevent the spread of the disease.

He also said the campaign team has advised aged supporters to avoid campaign events given their vulnerability to the disease.

Ize-Iyamu assured of his party’s commitment to a free and fair election as they are confident of victory at the polls.