Edo 2020: I will continue to fight for Edo people, Obaseki assures

Edo State governor and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the September 19 governorship election in the state, Godwin Obaseki, has vowed to fight on until the state is finally liberated from the godfather, urging the electorate to troop out en masse to vote for the PDP and defend their vote on election day.

The governor said this while addressing PDP members and supporters in Oluku Ward 6, Ovia North East Local Government Area of the state, in continuation of his ward-to-ward campaign ahead of the governorship election.

Obaseki, who urged the electorate to vote and defend their votes, stated that his government has delivered on its campaign promises, particularly in prompt payment of pension and pension arrears.

“You people know that I have always been fighting for you. Cast your votes and defend it,” he said.

Chairman of Edo PDP Campaign Council, Dan Orbih, advised voters to take the forthcoming election seriously and vote for Governor Obaseki and the PDP to sustain the pace of development across the 192 wards in the state.

Addressing party faithful in the locality, Matthew Urhoghide, representing Edo South Senatorial District, said those who do not want Obaseki re-elected want to disgrace the Benin people.

The senator, who addressed the crowd in Edo Language, said: “God knows that Governor Godwin Obaseki has done well. Those who do not want him to come back are out to cause confusion. Their plan is to disgrace the Benins. But you and I know that Edo people will not play second fiddle in this election.”

In Isiuwa Ward 8, Ovia North East Local Government Area of the state, Ehigie Uzamere, a senator, said members of the party have unanimously agreed to close ranks for the re-election of Governor Obaseki.

Uzamere, who also addressed PDP members and supporters in Edo Language, described those who are planning to rig the election as enemies of democracy, urging the voters to defend their votes on election day.

Aighobahi Igie, a pensioner and vice chairman of APC in Ward 8, who spoke on behalf of APC members who defected to the PDP, commended the Obaseki-led government for prompt payment of pension and salaries.

He expressed appreciation to the governor for paying him his 13 months’ pension arrears inherited from the erstwhile administration of Adams Oshiomhole.

“Before Obaseki came, that short man was owing me 13 months’ pension arrears. I used the money the Obaseki-led government paid me to buy a Lexus car and now I can enjoy my retirement,” he said.