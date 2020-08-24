Edo 2020: CAN asks Buhari to prevail on INEC for credible election

Edo State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on Monday called on President Muhammadu Buhari to prevail on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct credible governorship election in the state come September 19.

Addressing members of CAN in Benin City, the state chairman of the association, Oriname Oyonnude Kure, urged all believers in the state to vote for the candidates of their choice.

Kure appealed to political parties to shun violence, calling on religious leaders and heads of churches to also warn their members against being used as agents of violence and electoral malpractices.

“We call on all believers and the good people of Edo State to go to the poll and vote wisely and conscientiously without any fear or favour,” Kure said.

“This is the critical moment in determining the destiny of our state, Edo State bearing in mind the very future of this state, the future of our children, integrity, sustainability of the faith, continuity and sustainability of the developmental stride that has placed our state in an enviable position in the committee of states.

“Brethren, vote for integrity, vote for prosperity, and vote for the continuity of the good works in Edo State,” he said.

On the current political electioneering in the state, Kure called on all political bigwigs and stakeholders to avoid campaigns of calumny but dwell more on issue-based campaigns as they go about their electioneering in the state.

He condemned politicians’ actions that threaten the safety of the people in recent times, noting that political campaigns are an opportunity for candidates to market their manifestos to the electorate and explain their programmes.

Kure also called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to demonstrate uncommon courage, integrity, honesty, fairness and unfeigned commitment in the conduct of the election in the state.

“INEC must ensure a successful election in the overall interest of Edo people and the nation. CAN frowns with all sense of responsibility at any form of electoral biases to favour any candidate,” he added.