Edo 2020: Accord Party candidate collapses structure, declares support for Obaseki

The re-election bid of Governor Godwin Obaseki got a major boost on Friday as candidate of the Accord Party in the September 19, 2020 governorship election, Godday Idahosa, collapsed his structure into the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and declared his support for the re-election of Governor Obaseki and his deputy, Philip Shaibu.

Idahosa announced his defection at PDP Wards 8 and 9 campaign rally in Uhiele, Esan West Local Government Area of Edo State, citing the leadership acumen of the PDP candidate as part of the reasons for his defection.

He was received by Obaseki and other members of the Edo PDP Campaign Council.

Idahosa said he has seen the good work of Governor Obaseki and so has decided to join him in transforming Edo State.

“Our governor is doing excellently well. He is a great man and he deserves to be reelected. Even the sun and the moon will cooperate to work for his favour,” Idahosa said.

“In this September 19, 2020 gubernatorial election, my supporters and I are going to work for Obaseki. I am leading hundreds of my supporters to join PDP today,” he said.

Addressing party faithful in the wards, Obaseki urged the people to vote for him and assured them of even development.

Obaseki, who highlighted the challenges facing residents of the area, promised to construct the Uhiele-Urohi-Ujiogba road.

He implored eligible voters in the area to join him to demystify the political godfather in Edo politics with their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) in the forthcoming poll.

“I want us to use this election to end godfatherism in this state. Four years ago when I came to campaign here, this road was not constructed, but I gave it a new look which means that l can construct more roads.

“By the grace of God, when you people come out en masse to vote for the PDP, you would be releasing Edo from the hands of the godfather. If we end godfatherism in Edo, I will be able to repair and build more schools, build hospitals and provide more youth and women empowerment programmes,” he said.