Ebonyi LG poll: Igboke emerges PDP chairmanship candidate for Onicha

Immediate past chairman of Onicha Local Government Area, Felix Ogbonnaya Igboke, has emerged the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chairmanship candidate for Onicha in the forthcoming August 29, 2020 local government election in Ebonyi State.

He emerged at the primary election held at the council headquarters, Isu, on August 1.

Igboke, who was first elected the executive chairman of Onicha LGA in 2017 and recently served out his first term, is seeking a second term in office to continue the good works he started during his first term. During his first term, he performed creditably with many projects springing up in all parts of the council, according to sources in the area. His emergence as the PDP candidate in the coming election comes as assurance from the people that they are solidly behind him come August 29.

A native of Okuzu-Enu,Isuachara Village in Onicha LGA of Ebonyi State, Igboke qualified as an engineer, graduating with a B.Tech (Electrical Electronics Engineering) from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO) in 2008.

After working at Standard Alliance Insurance in Lagos briefly, Igboke contested and won the Amanato-Isu ward councillorship election in Ebonyi State in 2010.

As a councillor, he served as the chairman of committee on finance and appropriation, where he exhibited high level of intelligence, humility, honesty and managerial prudence.

Igboke served as coordinator of Onicha Development Council under the Martin Elechi administration in 2014 and was reappointed by Governor David Umahi in 2015.

He is a member of Nigeria Society of Engineers (MNSE).