Doherty calls for indigenes engagement in Lagos Island renewal plan

Funsho Doherty, gubernatorial candidate of the Action Democratic Congress (ADC) in Lagos State for the 2023 general election has called for robust engagement of stakeholders especially indigenes by the state government in the on going Lagos Island renewal plan.

He stated this in a letter addressed to the Commissioner Ministry of Urban Planning and physical development, a copy which shared in his Twitter page over the weekend.

Doherty noted that it was imperative that Lagos government gives due recognition to the local indigenes which had live in communities in Lagos lsland for generations a voice in the renewal process.

He stressed that attention must be given to historical sites because of the historical contest of Lagos Island,Lagos State and Nigeria.

He said the state government should consider setting up Lagos Island renewal trust to help secure and balance public interest, inclusiveness and communication among others in the renewal process.

The former gubernatorial candidate, further advised the Lagos government that it was imperative to have local partners as part of the design team that would combine technical knowledge with historical significance, cultural sensibilities of Lagos Island and its community.

“The large population for whom Lagos lsland is is the only community they have must be specially recognized. It is their home town within their state of origin.

“They and their families live there for many generations, in some cases centuries. They must be given recognition and their voices must be solicited heard prominently in this process”, Doherty said.