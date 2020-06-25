Dissolved APC NWC consults stakeholders, lawyers on next line of action

The pro Adams Oshiomhole members of the National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) dissolved by National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party said they are consulting stakeholders and team of lawyers on the next line of action.

APC NEC on Thursday dissolved the Oshiomhole-led NWC on the recommendations of President Muhammadu Buhari and appointed a Caretaker Committee chaired by the Governor of Borno State, Mai Mala-Buni.

Reacting to the dissolution, 18 out of 20 NWC members in a collectively signed statement said they were studying the unfolding drama and urged all members of the Party and concerned Nigerians to remain calm pending the outcome of the consultations.

“The following represents the collective decision of eighteen members of the National Working Committee.

“The National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) wishes to reiterate its earlier position that Chief Victor Giadom has no authority whatsoever to convene a meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of our great Party.

“Article 25(B) of the Constitution of the APC is explicit that only the National Chairman or the National Working Committee (NWC) is given the prerogative of summoning meetings of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Party either for statutory quarterly meetings or for emergency meetings. The same provision of the constitution makes it compulsory for a notice of minimum of 14 days in respect statutory quarterly meetings and 7 days in respect of emergency meetings.

“We note that Chief Victor Giadom had convened and conducted a virtual meeting purportedly to be a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of our Party wherein certain far reaching resolutions were purportedly reached. While the National Working Committee is studying the unfolding drama, it will be consulting with stakeholders and team of lawyers on the next line of action”, the statement read.