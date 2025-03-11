Gov Sim Fubara who woke up Monday, March 10, 2025, to find quit notice place by Nyesom Wike backed group has rallied his support base and assured he was sure to end up stronger.

Gov Fubara said despite the ensuing political crisis against his administration and calls for resignation, Rivers people would eventually emerge stronger.

He has also urged the people to remain peaceful and law-abiding in the overall interest of the State.

The governor, therefore, urged his teeming supporters, and indeed, well-meaning Rivers people, not to be disheartened by recent turn of events but rather cheer up, knowing that God does not start a thing such as making him governor and allow it to be truncated half-way.

Gov Fubara spoke at the inauguration of the Palace of Nyeweali Akpor Kingdom and magnificent residential quarters for the the Eze, Levi Amos Oriebe, built and furnished by the Rivers State government at Ozuoba in Nyesom Wike’s Obi/Akpor Local Government Area on Monday, March 10, 2025.

Read also: Resign now or be impeached – APC’s Tony Okocha to Governor Fubara

The governor pointed to what he called the ungodly motive of those he said were pushing to disrupt governance by worsening the feisty political relationship, and insisted that his path would remain ensuring peace. He warned against any act of lawlessness.

He said: “I want to say to our teeming supporters, I know some of you; your spirits are high, some of you, your spirits are low. But, I want to assure you about one important fact of life: God does not start a thing and end halfway.

“It doesn’t matter what the situation might be today, I assure you that we will come up again stronger and better. Continue to follow my footstep, and that footstep remains the path of peace. We need it because if anything happens, we are the greatest losers.”

He said the concern for Rivers State is not because of his own profit, but the total well-being of Rivers State. “So, I appeal to everyone of you: be law abiding. I will not encourage any act of disobedience or any act of violence. But that is not to say that we will support evil. We will never support evil.”

Gov Fubara said his administration is focused on good governance and will not renege on the promise of delivering impactful, people-oriented development projects, continually.

Share