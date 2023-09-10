Democracy not the best tool for development, says Kukah …honours Kolade, Anyaoku

Mathew Hasaan Kukah, Bishop of Sokoto Catholic Diocese, has said that democracy is not the best tool for development.

“History proves it; there’s no country that used democracy to develop,” Kukah said. He made the remark during the event organised by Heritage for Life Foundation and Greenland Classics, which saw eminent personalities gather to celebrate the lives of Christopher Kolade and Emeka Anyaoku.

Kukah, the keynote speaker at the occasion, delved into the topic by citing examples such as the United States and Europe. He noted that these nations did not solely rely on democracy for their development but their ascent to prosperity was often built on the painful history of slavery and that democracy was more akin to the “final polishing of a house.”

Bishop Kukah also pointed to Singapore as a case study, highlighting that the city-state’s success was achieved under a system that prioritised effective governance over pure democracy and bureaucracies.

“For example, when Obasanjo became president in 1999, I think almost every civil servant or minister that I knew in Nigeria was going around with a copy of Lee Kwan Yew’s biography,” Kukah said.

“I don’t know whether the ministers read them, but I’m sure somebody imported them, and so somehow, we were convinced that we will be like Singapore. We can’t become like Singapore.”

Speaking further, he said that Singapore, under the leadership of Lee Kuan Yew, focused on seamless bureaucracy and efficient governance rather than adhering strictly to democratic processes.

He underscored that fixing Nigeria’s bureaucracy was crucial for the country’s development, as bureaucracy serves as the conduit for good intentions to be realised.

Kukah further illustrated his point by highlighting Singapore as an example. He noted that Singapore’s founding father, Lee Kuan Yew, led the country for about 41 years, with a strong emphasis on efficient bureaucracy rather than democratic processes. Lee Kuan Yew’s administration conducted elections, but his vote percentages were consistently high.

“They were in a democracy. You got flogged on the streets and punished, you wanted results,” Kukah said.

“But what was very interesting was that Lee Kuan Yew focused on the bureaucracies, and if you want to ask a question of what is wrong with Nigeria, why we are where we are, it is the bureaucracy because the bureaucracy is the conveyor belt for all the good intentions.”

Kukah concluded that fixing Nigeria’s bureaucracy was crucial for development, stating, “If we didn’t fix our bureaucracies, unless and until we fix the bureaucracy, there’s no amount of good intention that a president may have, and it’s not going to happen.”

The event drew several prominent dignitaries, including former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo, who chaired the occasion. In his remarks, Obasanjo praised Emeka Anyaoku’s dedication to public service and his role as a peacemaker.

Also, Abimbola Salu-Hundeyin, representing Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, emphasised the importance of values in leadership and the need to imbibe the sterling values of Kolade and Anyaoku in the state.

A key highlight of the event was the presentation of the book titled ‘The Spirit of our Treasures,’ documenting the life and career of both Kolade and Anyaoku.

It was compiled by Lemuel Iyalla, the founder-secretary of Heriatge for Life Foundation cum Greenland Classics. The book’s foreword was written by Donald Duke, a former Cross River State governor.

Biography of Christopher Kolade

Christopher Kolade, born in 1932 in Ekiti State, Nigeria, emerged as a distinguished figure through a foundation of strict discipline instilled by his father. His educational journey began at Christ School in Ado Ekiti and continued at Government College Ibadan. With a commitment to excellence, he excelled at Fourah Bay College and embarked on a diverse six-decade career.

His contributions spanned various sectors, from serving as an education officer in Ughelli to becoming the Director-General of the Nigerian Broadcasting Corporation and later the CEO of Cadbury Nigeria Plc.

He also held the position of Nigeria’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom and played a pivotal role in the Lagos Business School. Dr. Kolade’s legacy extends to the Christopher Kolade Foundation, focused on fostering a better Nigeria through financial support to individuals and organizations.

Tributes to Kolade

Ajesola Majekodunmi, a former president of the National Post-Graduate Medical College of Nigeria, praised Kolade’s leadership qualities and his ability to restore self-confidence in others.

Canon Ogundipe, a cleric, commended Kolade’s uncorrupted service and his dedication to the Church, describing him as a peacemaker.

Yemi and Titi Akinsanya celebrated Kolade’s consistent spirit of goodness and his inspirational impact on those around him.

Biography of Emeka Anyaoku

Emeka Anyaoku, born in 1933 in Obosi, Nigeria, is a distinguished diplomat and international statesman. After receiving his education in Nigeria, including attending the University of London, Anyaoku embarked on a diplomatic career. His dedication and proficiency in diplomacy led to his appointment as Nigeria’s Ambassador to the United Nations.

He later served as the Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, where he played a crucial role in global affairs. Anyaoku’s commitment to diplomacy and international cooperation earned him acclaim worldwide. In addition to his diplomatic endeavors, he became the Secretary-General of the Commonwealth, further solidifying his status as a statesman.

Tributes to Anyaoku

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo described Anyaoku as a “detribalized” Nigerian and a peacemaker. He praised Anyaoku’s hard work and dedication.

Yakubu Gowon, a former head of state, commended Anyaoku’s exemplary life and his contributions to the Commonwealth.

President Bola Tinubu called Anyaoku a “signpost of what is best and possible about Nigerians and Nigeria as a country.” He emphasized Anyaoku’s ability to inspire others and represent Nigeria positively on the global stage.

The event also featured calls for donation in support of the ‘Hall of Virtue Project’ and a concert with various songs, concluding with the choristers singing the Hallelujah chorus composed by George Frideric Handel.

Pictures from the event:

Photo Credit: David Apara