Democracy Day: Gov Okowa promises life-changing economic projects despite COVID-19 effects on finances

As Deltans joined fellow Nigerians to celebrate this year’s Democracy Day, the state governor, Ifeanyi Okowa has assured the people of the state, that his administration remained irrevocably committed to provision of life-changing economic projects, that would improve their welfare, despite Coronavirus (COVID-19) scourge.

He gave the assurance in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Olisa Ifeajiaka, Friday, to mark 2020 Democracy Day, which was celebrated on low-key note because of the COVID-19 scourge.

“To sustain the execution of these projects this critical period, we have revised our budget in such a way that we can get maximum value for our people in spite of the effects of the pandemic on our finances,” he said.

He promised that his administration would complete all life-changing projects it had begun across the state. We as a government is resolute on timely completion of projects and programmes, he asserted.

He explained that the government had made sufficient provision in the revised 2020 Budget for some key projects, adding that they would be scaled up in subsequent budgets.

He disclosed that as at today, June 12, the total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state has risen to 225.

He urged Deltans and Nigerians to imbibe and internalize the new culture of personal hygiene, including the use of face mask and observance of physical-distancing while interacting in public, and appealed to them to support government in sensitizing residents, especially at the grassroots, to all matters surrounding the pandemic.

The governor noted that June 12 was set aside as Democracy Day in commemoration of the freest and fair election in the history of the country and to also remember the sacrifices of our heroes past.

He added that Democracy Day was a day to celebrate “our glorious state and great nation; and to pay tribute to our countrymen and women who sacrificed so that we can celebrate this day.

Our people have enjoyed democracy since 1999 and appreciate better, the inherent gains of democratic governance – respect for human rights and the rule of law, he said.

“In order to protect this hard-earned democracy, we must work harmoniously to improve on our electoral system. And to encourage the practice of democracy in the state, we shall continue to give equal opportunities to all of our party members by ensuring internal democracy at all times.

He lauded Deltans for their commitment and cooperation with the state government in the execution of its agenda, particularly the flagship – the Stronger Delta target.

The governor urged Nigerians to continue to work together in unity so as to surmount the challenges threatening to destabilise the democratic experience and undo the gains of the past 21 years.

“On behalf of government and the people of Delta, I congratulate Nigerians on the occasion of the 2020 Democracy Day celebration,” he declared.