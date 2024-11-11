Delta State proposes over N900 billion budget for 2025

The Delta State Government has a new budget plan for 2025 worth N936 billion, which they’ve sent to the State House of Assembly for review. This news came from Sonny Ekedayen, the state’s Commissioner for Economic Planning, who spoke to journalists after a government meeting led by Governor Sheriff Oborevwori in Asaba, the state capital.

Breaking down the numbers, N587.4 billion (62.75%) is planned for Capital Expenditure (money spent on major projects and infrastructure), while N348.7 billion (37.25%) is for Recurrent Expenditure (regular operating expenses like salaries). The budget calculations assume that one US dollar will be worth N1,300.

“This 2025 proposal is 29.12 per cent larger than the current year 2024 budget, demonstrating our dedication to advancing the state’s development,” Ekedayen explained.

The government plans to focus on several key areas: farming, helping small businesses, creating jobs for young people, tourism, entertainment, programs to help the poor, building infrastructure, and improving healthcare and education.

An important point Ekedayen emphasized is that they won’t need to borrow any money for this budget. Instead, they’ll rely on two main sources of funding: money from the Federal government (through FAAC allocations) and locally generated revenue, which they expect to reach at least N140 billion.

