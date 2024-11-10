Fubara to present 2025 Rivers State budget to Oko-Jumbo-led Assembly

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, says he will present the state’s 2025 budget to the Victor Oko-Jumbo-led State House of Assembly.

Fubara revealed this while commissioning two ultra-modern community town halls, a tertiary scholarship and empowerment programme by the Speaker at Akiama and Aganya communities in Bonny Local Government Area on Saturday.

According to a statement issued in Port Harcourt on Sunday by Nelson Chukwudi, the governor’s chief press secretary, Fubara pleged to continue collaborating with the House of Assembly to uplift the lives of Rivers residents. Fubara noted that that sseaker’s focus on constituency projects is a reflection of his role as an elected representative, contrasting it with the inactions of the people he described as ‘Abuja-based politicians.’

Represented by Edison Ehie, chief of staff, Government House, Fubara said, “The government and the people of Rivers State heartily congratulate you and thank you for being a good ambassador of the Ibani Kingdom. We assure you that, as the executive arm, while the legislative arm remains independent, we will continue to collaborate to ensure prosperity for our people.

“I thank you, Mr Speaker, for your support to the Rivers State government, as seen in your cooperation. The Speaker has facilitated the screening of caretaker committee chairmen, expedited executive requests, and will soon play a vital role in enacting the 2025 budget.”

Fubara further said that constituency projects are a testament to elected representatives’ commitment to their people, noting that the 25 former Assembly members who ‘dismissed themselves’ have failed to initiate any projects.

“Do we see them inspecting or commissioning anything? These are Abuja-based politicians!”

The governor commended the speaker for providing financial empowerment to 100 Bonny indigenes and awarding tertiary scholarships to 30 Bonny students.

In his remarks, the speaker said the Assembly under his leadership would stay focused despite opposition from ‘enemies of the state,’ thanking the people of Bonny for their support for the 10th Assembly.

“We will continue working tirelessly to ensure Bonny Kingdom’s development. Many needs remain, but as the Speaker, I assure you that the 2025 budget, which will soon be presented by His Excellency, will include Bonny Local Government.”

There is palpable tension in Rivers State over the control of its structures. Twenty-five House of Assembly members loyal to Nyesom Wike, minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), had joined the All Progressives Congress (APC), prompting the Fubara-led administration to declare their seats vacant.

Fubara recognises the Victor Oko-Jumbo-led State House of Assembly. His 2024 budget was passed by the House but was later declared illegal by an Abuja court. An Abuja federal high court recently ordered the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to stop allocations to the state. The state government has appealed the ruling.

