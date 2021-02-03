Delta constitutes Local Govt. elections tribunal

Delta State Chief Judge, Justice Marshal Umukoro has constituted the Local Government Election Tribunals for the council elections scheduled to hold on 6th March 2021.

The constitution is in pursuant to Sections 129 and 130(3) of the Delta State Independent Election Commission Law 2017.

A statement from the Ministry of Information, Asaba, said the members of the tribunal for Delta Central Panel I include Calistus Moeteke, Chief Magistrate Special Grade as chairman, while B.E. Isetin, and 3.A.T. Aniko, and members.

The statement indicated that for Delta Central Panel 2, V.H. Okonta, Chief Magistrate Special Grade, would serve as Chairman while Faith Kalu and Chief Magistrate Gd. II and Augustine Ezeagwu and members.

According to the statement, Delta North Panel I has Ena Odjugo, Chief Magistrate Special Grade as Chairman while Linda Enaowho-Umukoro Magistrate Gd II and Chief P. Mekako are members

The statement said for Delta North Panel 2, Oghenetega Omonemu, Chief agistrate Special Grade, would serve as chairman while Shedrack Obonodo, Chief Magistrate Grade II and Jonathan Ekperusi are members.

For Delta South Panel I, the statement said Geraldine Ofulue, Chief Magistrate Special Grade, will serve as chairman while J. E. Jewo, and Emmanuel Uti are members.

It said Delta South Panel 2 will have Gloria EtanabeneChief Magistrate Special Grade as Chairman while Emmanuel Osuma, Senior Magistrate Grade IIand E. S. Ayo-Okhiria are members.

The statement said the chairmen and members of the tribunals shall be sworn-in on Wednesday, 17th February 2021 at noon at the High Court of Justice Complex, Asaba.