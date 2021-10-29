Dele Momodu joins PDP, says Buhari has failed Nigerians

Dele Momodu, former presidential candidate, has formally announced his decision to join the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the 2023 election.

The popular journalist said his decision was informed by the continued retardation of the country under the President Muhammadu Buhari administration, saying that he decided to return to politics to help rescue the country from total collapse.

Momodu, who is the publisher of Ovation magazine, announced the development in a statement on Friday.

He added that he made the decision after wide consultations across the country, adding that he was optimistic that the PDP was the only party which amends can be made to rectify the country’s woes.

According to him, “It is with a deep sense of responsibility and commitment to a unified and developed Nigeria that I have decided to re-enter the political arena and join the fray of active politicking again,” the statement reads.

“I have been very frustrated about the state of our country and the manner the ruling party APC has virtually returned and reduced Nigeria to the rubbles of the Stone Age.

“I have decided to stop my perpetual lamentations and join hands with other patriotic Nigerians to rescue our nation from the brink of a calamitous collapse.

Speaking further, “Therefore, in line with practising what I have preached for a few years now, I believe that only by joining mainstream politics and becoming a member of one of the leading opposition parties can I hope to make such meaningful difference as I have been demanding of others.

“I have consulted widely. And it is clear to me that given the dangerous and disastrous drift that our nation has experienced in the past six years, the only party from which amends can be made to rectify our situation is the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).