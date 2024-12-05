Dele Farotimi’s book enters Amazon bestseller list after arrest

Nigerian human rights advocate Dele Farotimi has sparked interest with his latest book, ‘Nigeria and its Criminal Justice System,’ which has quickly become a bestseller on Amazon Books.

The book has achieved impressive rankings, sitting at number 555 overall on the e-commerce platform and claiming the top spot in the General Elections and Political Process category. Readers have enthusiastically received the book, giving it an outstanding 4.9 out of 5 stars in customer reviews.

Published on July 2, Farotimi’s book critically examines how wealthy Nigerians allegedly manipulate the country’s judicial system to serve their own interests. However, the book’s content landed the author in legal trouble.

On Wednesday, Farotimi was summoned to a magistrate court in Ado-Ekiti, the capital of Ekiti state, to face charges of “criminally defaming” Afe Babalola, a senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN) who is mentioned in the book.

The controversy surrounding the book has generated massive public interest. In fact, shortly after the legal proceedings, Roving Heights bookstore reported that their website crashed due to “unusual traffic and a spike in demand for some titles” – likely driven by the media attention surrounding Farotimi’s book and legal case.

