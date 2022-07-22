Defection rumours: Amaechi not about to quit APC – Ally

Immediate past minister of transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, is not about to quit the All Progressives Congress (APC), one of his closest allies, Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, has declared.

Eze, a chieftain of the APC and erstwhile national publicity secretary of the defunct New Peoples Democratic Party (nPDP), said he was out to debunk the wildfire purporting the defection of presidential aspirant from the ruling party.

Eze, a publicist and media consultant, said he had the full approval of the former minister to describe the cocktail of lie spreading like wildfire across media platforms.

He said the news was the handiwork of mischief makers and desperate rumormongers whose stock in trade he said has remained to sully the image of the former Rivers governor whose landmark achievements in public service remain unparalleled in all spheres.

He restated that Amaechi remained faithful to President Muhammadu Buhari and the leadership of the party and believes so much in the sound ideological perspectives of the APC which anchorage he said is basically progress, amelioration of social inequalities and the pursuit of the essential goodness of Nigerians.

He said: “As we wait for greater future engagements to continue his contributions for a better Nigeria, Nigerians and lovers of his pragmatic ideals should exercise patience until then. With this revelation in mind so contemplating of dumping the ruling party has never crossed his mind.”

The chief, in a statement made available to media houses in Port Harcourt Thursday, July 21, 2022, further reiterated that after the APC presidential primaries a few weeks ago, the former governor has constantly been preoccupied with active engagements with stakeholders of the Rivers APC in order to calm frayed nerves, strengthen the bond of unity among party men, and boost the morale of supporters at the grassroots ahead of the 2023 polls.

Seeing the much energy and efforts Amaechi has put in achieving the much he has done for Nigeria, Eze said Amaechi needs rest and is enjoying the rest that this occasion has provided for him. “At least, for the last 16 years, Amaechi had no time for his family and friends so he is using this opportunity to rediscover himself as a family man.”

The party chief called on members of the party to remain focused and expect a formidable, battle-ready Rivers APC as he said they should brace up for the 2023 elections. He assured that the party has mapped out series of strategies that would be put into effect to restore confidence and strengthen, and make smooth the drive to the brick house in May 2023.