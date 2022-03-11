Defection: Ebonyi lawmakers appeal sack

Sacked members of the Ebonyi state House of Assembly Nkaliki road, Abakaliki Ebonyi state southeast Nigeria said they have appealed the Tuesday Abuja federal high court judgment which sacked the speaker and other members of the house from office.

The Speaker of Ebonyi State House of Assembly, Hon. Francis Ogbonnaya Nwifiru said that the 17 affected members have filed an appeal and stay of execution at the Abuja federal high court.

The Speaker spoke to journalists in Abakaliki on Thursday with other members of the state assembly who are members of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Nwifiru said that the house will obey the court as law-abiding citizens and urged their supporters and their constituents to remain calm and law-abiding so that the law will take its position.

According to the speaker, We are law-abiding citizens so we will obey the law. We are dissatisfied with the court ruling which is why we have appealed the judgment.

“It is about two days ago we started hearing the rumour that a federal high court in Abuja declared our seats vacant on the ground that we defected from PDP to APC.”

“I know the position of the constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria. But I am not in a position to know how the judiciary interprets the law. I am not against that.

“We have filed an appeal and a stay of execution. Since the matter is in the court of law there is no need to say anything about it. Our position is that the law will take its position. We are begging our constituents to remain law-abiding”, Nwifiru appealed.