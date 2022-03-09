APC approves zoning of national offices (Detailed list)

After months of speculation, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has approved the zoning formula for its National Officers that will be elected at the March 26 National Convention.

The party therefore, zoned its National Chairmanship position to the North-central, National Secretary to the South-west and Deputy National Chairman (South) to the South-east.

Salihu Na’inna Dambatta, APC Director of Publicity in a statement on Wednesday said the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) approved the zoning during its regular meeting on Tuesday.

The details of the approved zoning according to the six geopolitics zones is as follows:

NORTH-CENTRAL: Benue, Kogi, Kwara, Nasarawa, Niger and Plateau States

1. National Chairman

2. National Vice Chairman (North Central)

3. Deputy National Secretary

4. Deputy National Legal Adviser

5. Deputy National Publicity Secretary

6. Zonal Secretary

7. Zonal Youth Leader

8. Zonal Organising Secretary

9. Zonal Women Leader

10. Zonal Special Leader (Persons with Disabilities – PWD)

11. National Ex – Officio Member

SOUTH-SOUTH: Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Edo and Rivers States

1. National Vice Chairman (South South)

2. National Publicity Secretary

3. National Women Leader

4. Deputy National Treasurer

5. Deputy National Welfare Secretary

6. Zonal Secretary

7. Zonal Youth Leader

8. Zonal Organising Secretary

9. Zonal Women Leader

10. Zonal Special Leader (Persons with Disabilities – PWD)

11. National Ex – Officio Member

SOUTH – WEST: Ekiti, Lagos, Ogun, Ondo, Osun and Oyo States

1. National Secretary

2. National Vice Chairman (South West)

3. National Youth Leader

4. National Physically Challenged Leader

5. Deputy National Auditor

6. Zonal Secretary

7. Zonal Youth Leader

8. Zonal Organising Secretary

9. Zonal Women Leader

10. Zonal Special Leader (Persons with Disabilities – PWD)

11. National Ex – Officio Member

SOUTH-EAST: Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo States

1. Deputy National Chairman (South)

2. National Vice Chairman (South East)

3. National Treasurer

4. National Welfare Secretary

5. Deputy National Organising Secretary

6. Zonal Secretary

7. Zonal Youth Leader

8. Zonal Organising Secretary

9. Zonal Women Leader

10. Zonal Special Leader (Persons with Disabilities – PWD)

11. National Ex – Officio Member

NORTH – EAST: Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Taraba and Yobe States

1. Deputy National Chairman (North)

2. National Auditor

3. National Vice Chairman (North East)

4. Deputy National Financial Secretary

5. Deputy National Women Leader

6. Zonal Secretary

7. Zonal Youth Leader

8. Zonal Organising Secretary

9. Zonal Women Leader

10. Zonal Special Leader (Persons with Disabilities – PWD)

11. National Ex – Officio Member

NORTH -WEST: Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Sokoto and Zamfara States

1. National Vice Chairman (North West)

2. National Legal Adviser

3. National Organising Secretary

4. National Financial Secretary

5. Deputy National Youth Leader

6. Zonal Secretary

7. Zonal Youth Leader

8. Zonal Organising Secretary

9. Zonal Women Leader

10. Zonal Special Leader (Persons with Disabilities – PWD)

11. National Ex-Officio Member