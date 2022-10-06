Datti: Opponents making mistake to think Obi not welcome up North

The vice presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Datti Baba-Ahmed has said the party and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, popularity in Northern Nigeria was at the same level with any other candidate.

Speaking when he appeared on Arise TV on Tuesday, Datti noted that anyone thinking that the LP and its presidential candidate are not welcome in the North is making a huge mistake.

He stated that recent turnout in events of the party has shown that the Obidient movement was gaining momentum across Northern Nigeria.

According to him, “Whoever thinks that Labour Party or Obidient Movement or Peter Obi as an individual is not being welcomed in the north, they are making huge mistakes”.

He said the large crowd at the start of the party’s campaign in Plateau State was a sign of the acceptability of Obi.

Baba-Ahmed expressed optimism that the Labour Party will win February’s presidential election, stressing that the results of three surveys recently conducted by various credible bodies are a reflection of the public pulse.

On the rallies attended by thousands of Obi-Datti supporters in major cities across the country, Baba-Ahmed insisted that those crowds were not rented but organic.

“I am not a crowd-renter and I can tell you that Peter Obi is not a crowd-renter. Those are legitimate, bonafide, self-funded, organic crowds,” he added.