Darius Ishaku, former Taraba governor arrested over alleged N9.3bn fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has apprehended Darius Ishaku, former Governor of Taraba State in connection with an alleged fraud involving N9.3 billion.

It was learnt that Darius Ishaku will soon be arraigned in court, as investigators have compiled substantial evidence against him.

Dele Oyewale, EFCC spokesman confirmed the arrest his arrest and said he is currently being held in the commission’s custody in Abuja.

He, however, declined to provide further details. The former governor, alongside Bello Yero, former permanent secretary of the Bureau for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, has been charged with a 15-count indictment.

The charges, filed before a Federal High Court in Abuja, accuse Ishaku of criminal breach of trust and the misappropriation of state funds, in violation of Section 315 of the Penal Code Act, Cap 532, Laws of the Federal Capital Territory of Nigeria, 2007.