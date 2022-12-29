CSOs urge women to engage, participate in politics

Disquiet in APC over Buhari’s non-participation in Tinubu’s campaign

As 2023 general election draws nearer, Women all over the country has been urged to be proactive in their engagement and participation in politics.

The advice was given during a one-day review meeting with political parties with the theme ‘Prioritizing Anti-corruptio and Accountability issues towards the 2023 general election’ organised by Idris Miliki, the Executive Director of Conscience for Human Rights and Conflict Resolution (CHRCR) in Lokoja, adding that there is need for a change in strategy for PVC collection by INEC as the current strategy is not producing the right responses for the citizens.

The participants equally pointed out that political parties must effectively engage in mobilisation of citizens for the collection of PVC as they are the primary beneficiary of electoral process.

They also hinted that political parties ought to establish functional offices and websites to ensure effective communication with their member and general public.

They equally emphasised that the outrageous advertising fees must be addressed to ensure a level playing field for all political parties and their candidates and those advert material must be protected ted by the state authorities, adding that stakeholders must aggressively improve sensitisation and mobilisation for citizens to collect their PVC before the election.

“Participation of women leading up to the election period has not been encouraging as many could not make it at candidate despite their strengths and contributions in their parties.

“Little or no participation of Civil Society in Political parties primaries despite the existing collaborations”.

“There has not been visible anti-corruption campaign issues in the campaign activities of the political parties and their candidates.

“There has been unimpressive mobilisation of citizens by INEC and political parties on the collection of PVC. No Media engagement (Radio programmes, jingles, distribution of IEC, etc.) on this by INEC.”

The groups also noted that “The parties and their candidates are not enlightening their followers enough during their campaigns through distribution of Party and Candidates manifestos.

“That the leading political parties have consistently absented themselves from engagement with the citizens and relevant stakeholders in the elections when invited”.

“There has been increasing electoral violence such as damage of campaign posters and Billboards and this is condemnable.

“The increasing attacks, destruction and damage to INEC facilities is raising tension and concern making citizens apprehensive about the elections and this will not augur well for the country for citizen’s participation”.

“The charges on Billboard placement by the new Kogi State Signage Law has not helped in promoting active participation and election information dissemination and campaign activities.

“The general insecurity environment proceeding the elections has become a cause of worry that could lead to voter apathy on election.

“Some political parties do not have functional offices and structures for communicating with their members and the general public.

“There is no strategic engagement by Security Agencies with relevant stakeholders on election security”.

They urged that “Political parties should continue to ensure that women are actively engaged in party activities and leadership positions. Internal party democracies should be strengthened by collaboration with Civil Society during primaries and other party activities.

“Political parties and their candidates need to include anti-corruption transparency and accountability in their campaign activities and manifestos.

“Stakeholders must aggressively improve sensitization and mobilisation for citizens to collect their PVC before the end of the process as announced by INEC”.

“Political parties and their candidates should ensure that they use their campaign activities to promote their manifestos to their members and the general public”.

“Hate speech, inflammatory utterances and unguided statements by political party members, candidates and their supporters should be checked by Security Agencies and INEC and those found to be wanting should be prosecuted.

“Security Agencies must nip in the bud the general insecurity issues in the country to ensure a free, fair and credible elections.”

They also called on all security agencies to strategically engage relevant stakeholders constantly on election security towards the 2023 general elections