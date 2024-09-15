CSO demands electoral reforms, strengthening of SIEC

Ahead of the Edo and Ondo governorship elections, a Civil Society Organisation, The Electoral Forum, has demanded holistic electoral reforms in the country to give citizens confidence in the democratic process.

The Forum also called for the implementation of transparent funding mechanisms to local government areas (LGAs) as a means to enhance local governance and spur development across Nigeria.

This was disclosed during the forum’s 12th virtual technical session, chairman Adebayo Olukoshi, noting that it was imperative that reforms be carried out to give credibility to elections and ensure accountability in governance at the grassroots level.

Olukoshi further recommended adopting a mixed electoral system to promote more inclusive politics and greater representation at all levels of governance.

He advocated for legislative reforms to bolster the independence and capacity of State Independent Electoral Commissions (SIECs) and establish a formal collaborative framework between the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and SIECs to enhance the quality of local elections.

He listed several key recommendations, including judicial reforms that prioritise merit-based appointments and set clear timelines for resolving electoral disputes.

He also emphasised the need for investment in advanced technologies for voter registration, voting, and result transmission to ensure transparency and minimize electoral fraud.

According to part of the statement, “The Forum welcomes the new leadership in the Supreme Court and calls for merit-based appointments, enhanced judicial independence, and the development of clear guidelines for adjudicating electoral disputes.

“The current electoral system was critically examined, with suggestions for reforms including a possible shift to a mixed electoral system and broadening the scope of acceptable voter identification methods.

“The Forum noted with concern the persistent challenges in the electoral process, including violations of electoral guidelines and issues with result collation and announcement.

“We call for enhanced oversight and strict enforcement of electoral rules. The role of civil society in strengthening Nigeria’s democracy was emphasised, with encouragement for increased civic education and more robust oversight of electoral processes at all levels.”