Cross River lawmaker, Jarigbe quits Reps, joins Senate

The member representing Ogoja/ Yala Federal Constituency of Cross River State in the House of Representatives, Agom Jarigbe has formally resigned from the Green Chamber.

This followed his swearing into the Senate, as the senator representing Cross River North Senatorial District, by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, last week.

The development is a sequel to the ruling by the Court of Appeal sitting in Calabar on July 30, 2021, which declared him the winner of the December 5th, 2020, Cross River North Senatorial by-election.

Reading his letter of resignation at plenary on Tuesday, Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila said the former member of the lower chamber was leaving for the Senate with mixed feelings.

While describing his admittance to the Senate as a clarion call, Gbajabiamila added that he enjoyed his stay in the House.

Consequently, the Speaker is expected to declare his seat vacant and inform the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct a by-election to fill the vacancy created.