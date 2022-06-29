Crisis in PDP as Ortom withholds support for Atiku

The post-2015 presidential election crisis engulfing the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) assumed a new dimension on Wednesday, as Samuel Ortom, Benue State governor, declared that he is waiting for “ divine direction” to support Atiku Abubakar’s candidature.

Ortom, while speaking in a chat with Arise TV on Wednesday, said he will be supporting Atiku’s presidential bid only if God directs him.

According to him, “I am fasting and praying” for divine guidance before deciding to support Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in the 2023 elections.

Ortom has not hidden his displeasure over the choice of Ifeanyi Okowa, governor of Delta State, as the running mate of Atiku Abubakar, having served in the committee that picked the Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike for the same job.

Ortom had following his displeasure over the decision, boycotted Okowa’s inauguration alongside Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State.

Speaking on the issue on Arise TV, Ortom noted that “All of us have our weapon; Wike can be ‘something something’ but when it comes to mobilisation, impact, value addition and reaching out to make sure that the party works the man is an instrument”.

He stated that Atiku had “denied the popular view of the PDP members, adding that 14 out of 17, supported Wike as the best man for the job.

“I expect more explanation. I expect him to talk to Wike, whom we are supporting. I expect him to reach out to some of us so that together we can work as a party,” Ortom said.

“He’s somebody who stood for the party and made sure that things worked. Some of us believed in him, but unfortunately, it was somebody else. But the party is supreme.”

“However, some of us have resorted to prayers. I have been in hibernation. We’ve resorted to prayer: ‘Lord God, where do we go from here.’ I believe as a Christian that power belongs to God. The Bible says a man can receive nothing except it is given to him from above.

“I am praying. I have gone into hibernation. I am fasting and praying. So in the end, if God directs me that I should support Atiku, why should I not do it? After all, he’s my party member. But I am waiting for him to do more. I expect him to reach out to Wike, who came second in the presidential primary.

Ortom however commended Wike, describing him as “somebody who stood for the party and made sure that things worked”, adding that “some of us believed in him” as the party’s best choice for the vice-presidential candidate.”