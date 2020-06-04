Court rejects application seeking to restrain Ize-Iyamu from contesting APC governorship primary

A Benin High Court, Thursday, rejected an exparte application seeking to restrain the All Progressives Congress (APC) from recognizing Osagie Ize-Iyamu as an aspirant in the party’s governorship primary election scheduled for June 22, 2020.

The exparte motion was instituted in the court by Kenneth Asekomhe, the state deputy chairman of the party, Benjamin Oghumu, Mathew Ogbebor and Unweni Nosa.

Defendants in the suit are the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, and Osagie Ize-Iyamu.

Justice Emmanuel Ahamioje, the presiding judge who failed to grant the exparte motion of the plaintiffs, however, adjourned the matter to June 17, for the hearing of the substantive case.

Ahamioje adjourned the case following the objections to the granting of the plantiffs’ exparte motion by Henry Ogbodu (SAN) and West Ehigie Idahosa, counsel to the defendants.

He, however, gave the defendants 10 days to file their reply while the plaintiffs were given two days to respond to the processes of the defendants.

Counsel to the plaintiffs, Ken Mozia (SAN) had in an originating summons prayed the court to restrain Osagie Ize-Iyamu from parading himself as an aspirant entitled to participate in the All Progressives Congress primary election fixed for June 22, 2020 to select candidate to represent the party in the Edo State Governorship election slated for September 19, 2020.

Other demands of the plaintiffs are for the court to restrain APC from recognizing Osagie Ize-Iyamu as its aspirant in the primary election scheduled to hold on June 22, 2020 or any other date to select a candidate to represent it in the Edo State governorship election as well as restraining the APC from granting a waiver to Osagie Ize-Iyamu to participate in the party’s forthcoming primary elections.

Meanwhile security operatives barred journalists from gaining access to the court room to report the proceedings.

Combined team of security agencies had as early as 7:30 am barricaded roads and streets within the High Court premises along Sapele road

The combined team of the security agencies are the Nigeria Police Force, Department of State Security, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Edo State Traffic Control and Management Agency, and Public Works Volunteer (PUWOV).

The barricade, however, resulted to traffic jam around the Sapele road axis of Benin City.

The traffic congestion kept motorists on the spot for several hours, hindered workers and commuters plying the road to their respective destinations.