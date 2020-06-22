Court orders unconditional release of CUPP spokesman

Justice Othman Musa of a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory sitting in Bwari, on Monday ordered the unconditional release of the spokesman of the Coalition of United Political Party, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere.

The court frowned at the consistent disobedience to court order by the law enforcement agencies.

According to the judge, law enforcement agents are in office and are able to perform their responsibilities because the law permits them.

He said it is an affront to the court for them not to obey the same law while carrying out their responsibilities.

He also re-affirmed the earlier order restraining the police from arresting and detaining him, pending the determination of the substantive suit.

Ugochinyere had through his lawyer, Chibuzor Ezike, in an ex-parte motion dated June 19, 2020 prayed the court for an order unconditional release of the CUPP spokesman who has been in police custody since last week.

Ezike said: ”We are praying the court for an order of this Honourable Court for the unconditional release of the applicant who has been in detention since last week

”We have it on good authority that the applicant will be arraigned this morning by the police”.

In a short ruling after listening to the applicant’s client, the court held, ”The order praying the court for the unconditional release of is hereby granted.

”The earlier order restraining the respondents from arresting, detaining the applicant in any manner is hereby re-affirmed”.

Shortly after he was granted unconditional release by the high court, he was also arraigned at a Chief Magistrate Court sitting in Wise Zone 2, where he pleaded not guilty to a 4-count charge bordering on defaming Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila and the entire House of Representatives.

In the First Information Report read to the defendant at the Chief Magistrate Court in Wuse District, the prosecution accused Ugochinyere of conspiring with others at large to commit an offence of defamation against the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Honourable Femi Gbajabiamila, Paschal Obi and the entire House of Representatives when he accused them of collecting $10m in order to pass the Infectious Disease Bill.

He was granted bail by the court after his counsel, Ezenwa Ibegbunam moved a motion for his bail.