Court declares Machina APC Yobe North senatorial candidate

The federal High Court sitting in Damaturu has ordered the All Progressive Congress (APC) and the Indepedent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to recognise Bashir Machina as the candidate for Yobe North senatorial candidate

According to report, the Presiding Judge, Justice Fadima Murtala Aminu ordered the APC to forward the name of Machina to INEC as the authentic winner of the primary, which was held on the 28/05/2022.

Read also: Will INEC fail the stress test of 2023 again?

The judge described the primary election where Senate President Ahmad Lawan emerged as the candidate as phantom.