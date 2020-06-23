Court Bars Obaseki from Edo PDP Governorship Primary

The Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, has restrained Godwin Obaseki, incumbent governor of Edo state from participating in the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primary election on Thursday, in a blow to his second term bid.

The court, in a document posted by Sahara Reports, said it is preventing “Obaseki or any member or non-member other than those that have purchased forms and were screened within the time stated in the said Timetable” from contesting the upcoming PDP’s primary election.

The court ruling will deal a devastating blow to Obaseki’s quest to return as Edo governor after his first term.

It should be recalled that PDP last week granted a waiver to allow Obaseki, formerly an APC party member, and his deputy, Philip Shaibu, to for the flag-bearing role as gubernatorial candidate of the party.

Obaseki joined PDP on June 19 and was screened the day after.

PDP also postponed its primaries to June 25 from June 23.

A hearing has been slated for Wednesday, June 24, following the court’s granting of an interim injunction.