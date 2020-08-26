Court approves mandamus proceedings against 14 sacked Edo lawmakers-elect

The Edo State High Court sitting in Benin has granted an order for the Edo State Government to apply for an Order of Mandamus compelling the Nigeria Police Force to investigate 18 individuals, including the 14 lawmakers whose seats have been declared vacant, the retired deputy clerk of Edo State House of Assembly, who purportedly presided over their inauguration, and other conspirators.

Justice Efe Ikponmwonba, a vacation judge, gave the ruling on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, in suit no: B/141M/20 between complainant/applicant, which includes Attorney General of Edo State, Yinka Omorogbe, with G. E. Adekambi, M. O. Airende, Orobosa Okunbor, I. O. Kadiri and Adaze Emwanta against the Edo State Commissioner of Police.

The judge ruled that “application is granted as prayed. Leave is hereby granted the Applicant to apply for an Order of Mandamus compelling the Respondent to investigate the 18 individuals listed on the face of the application for offences alleged to have been committed.”

They had sought “an order of this Honourable Court granting leave to the Applicant to apply for an order of mandamus; compelling the Respondent to investigate the following individuals: Samuel Efezokhae, a retired deputy clerk of the Edo State House of Assembly Service Commission; Rt. Hon. Victor Sabor Edoror; Washington Osifo; Vincent Uwadia; Kingsley Ugabi; Michael Ohio-Ezomo; Sunday Aghedo.

Others are “Hon. Chris Okaeben; Hon. Crosby Eribo; Mr. Aliyu Seidu Oshiomhole; Mr. Oshoma Ahmed; Hon. Gano Audu; Mr. Ugiagbe Dumez Onaiwu; Mr. Eric Okaka; Hon. Emmanuel Agbaje (member, Edo State House of Assembly); Hon. Yekini Idiaye (former Deputy Speaker, Edo State House of Assembly) and Hon. Nosa Okunbor (member, Edo State House of Assembly.”

The criminal charges brought against them include moves “to commit a felony (contrary to Section 516), impersonation (contrary to Section 484), unlawful assembly, (contrary to Section 69), and treasonable felony (contrary to Section 41) of the Criminal Code Cap. 48, Vol II, Laws of the defunct Bendel State, as applicable in Edo State.”

The case was adjourned for hearing on September 1, 2020.