Coronavirus: Oyo PDP suspends political activities, gatherings

Oyo state chapter of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has directed its members to suspend all political meeting at the ward and local government levels, following the reported case of coronavirus in the state.

The umbrella party in the state also urged party leaders and executive members to monitor the compliance of the directive in their various local governments.

In a statement by the party’s secretary, Wasiu Adeleke on Sunday said “I have the directive of the State Chairman of PDP to announce the suspension of all political meeting at the ward and local government levels.

“The directive is to avoid further spread of the deadly Coronavirus. All party leaders and executive members should monitor the compliance of this directive in their various local governments.”

Governor Seyi Makinde had earlier broke the news of the reported case of Coronavirus on his Twitter handle, adding that the test of the suspected case of the UK returnee at Bodija who had been in isolation eventually turned positive.

The governor said although the result was released late Saturday at LUTH where the test was conducted, but it got to the state late night and received by the task force.

Another US suspected returnee case has been identified and kept in isolation in Oluyole area of the state.

REMI FEYISIPO,Ibadan.