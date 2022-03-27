Convention: Buhari ‘ll lead APC beyond 2023 – Lawan

Ahmad Lawan, President of the Senate said President Muhammadu Buhari will continue to provide leadership to the All Progressives Congress (APC) beyond 2023 after his exit from office.

Lawan stated this in his remarks at the National Convention of the ruling party which held at the Eagle Square, Abuja, on Saturday.

He said President Buhari’s ability to sustain unity within the party against all odds, positions him favorably as the “compass” needed to give direction to the party at all times.

“Your Excellency, Mr. President, we can compare favorably well with any other party across the world. This is because you have provided the leadership that we need.

“Let me be explicit, you will not be on the ballot in 2023, but you will remain the leading light and moral compass of APC even after your tenure finishes.

“And, therefore, Mr. President, I’m sorry, you will have little rest, because we will never allow you to go away,” the lawmaker said.

Lawan lauded President Buhari for his role in ensuring Executive/Legislature harmony and the even development of all geo-political zones in the country.

He added that the President’s commitment to the implementation and completion of projects would particularly see to the eventual commissioning of the second Niger Bridge in the South-East part of the country later this year.

The Senate President commended the Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee for stabilising the All Progressives Congress in the last eighteen months of holding sway.

Lawan described the National Convention as a strong statement by the party attesting to its ability to provide leadership for the country and strengthen unity amongst members within its fold.

Earlier, Femi Gbajabiamila, Speaker of the House of Representatives said best days are ahead for the APC and for the Federal Republic of Nigeria, saying the party, like the country, is going through a process of rebirth.

Gbajabiamila said: “We have the power and opportunity to build a political party that can stand the test of time and lead our country to a future of abiding peace and universal prosperity.

“We have answered that call and must now work together to make ourselves worthy, and by so doing, write our names, each and together, in the good book of history for all generations to come.”

The Speaker said APC is a triumph of vision over cynicism and principled action over apathy, declaring that; “as it was in the beginning, so it remains today.

“Together, we are a living monument to the principle that when patriots stand together in a righteous cause, God is ready to bless the works of their hands. And from our union of progressives has emerged substantive, long-lasting change that will stand to the benefit of our country for years to come.”

“Our gathering here today is more than just about an election. This convention honours the courage and sacrifice of the men and women across the length and breadth of Nigeria who banded together to build a new political movement capable of seeking and achieving political power and using that power to improve the lives of the Nigerian people.”