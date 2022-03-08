Convention: APC Young lawmakers back Adamu for party’s national chairman

The Young Legislators Forum of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the House of Representatives has endorsed Abdullahi Adamu, former Nasarawa state governor for the next Chairman of the party.

The forum led by Kasimu Maigari, chairman of the Forum and his deputy, Mariam Onuoha said the former governor stands out with better credentials to lead the party to victory with his weight of political experience.

Addressing journalists after a close-door meeting with the former governor, Onuoha called on delegates to the March 26 National Convention of the party to vote for Adamu to emerge victoriously.

She said: “We are here to endorse and support the candidacy of Senator Abdullahi Adamu for the position of National Chairman of the party. We have come to reach out to one of the aspirants for the office of the National Chairman of our great party in the person of Senator Abdullahi Adamu who has also reached out to the forum during his campaign.

“Applying the doctrine of reciprocity, we are here to pay our solidarity visit to him and give him our commitment and resolve as a forum to identify with him and to support him in his ambition. We seek and pray that God will help his ambition to come through.”

On his part, Maigari said with his position as a former governor and now Senator, Adamu stands out as the most experienced among the contenders to take the party to greater heights.

He said: “Senator Abdullahi Adamu is somebody with vast experience both administrative, Executive and at Party and legislative experience. So, he is somebody we believe has the right experience to take APC to a higher level.

“APC is a family and we don’t have issues supporting one candidate. Everybody is qualified to occupy the position, but we can only have one Chairman at a time. We are calling on others to rally around him, bring forward all the ideas you want to implement so that he can look at it and implement them.”