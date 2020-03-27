Controversy rocks Nigeria’s ruling party as Nabena claims NPS seat

There is controversy rocking the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) over who is the right holder of the position of the National Publicity Secretary.

While the Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena is making claim to the seat, the National Working Committee is insisting that Lanre Issa-onilu remains the party’s Spokesman.

Nabena said had taken over the office of the National Publicity Secretary on acting capacity pending the time Issa-Onilu will vacate a Court order restraining him from duty.

A Sokoto High Court had restrained the APC from appointing or electing Issa-Onilu or any member into its top positions except through a National Convention.

Consequently, Nabena in a statement he signed on Sunday in Abuja, said with the court ruling on Issa-onilu, he would act pending the court matter will be sorted.

Nabena said: “APC is a law-abiding party and as leaders of the party we must be seen doing the right thing at all times, including respecting the order of the court. In lieu of this, Mallam Onilu has begun the process of vacating the order of the Sokoto High Court restraining him but pending the time this will be done I will act in his position.

“Unlike the former ruling party, APC has high regard for the judiciary and we must be seen at all times practice what we preach,” Nabena stated.

But the APC National Legal Adviser, Babatunde Ogala Friday said the party has not received court order sacking Issa-onilu.

Ogala said: “the attention of the legal department of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been drawn to a widely-reported statement on a purported court order restraining the National Publicity Secretary of our party, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu from performing his duty as our party’s spokesman.

“The Party’s Legal Department has not received the purported court order the media is referring to in their reports. If indeed, there is a court order, the party ought to have been notified.

“To this effect, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu remains the National Publicity Secretary of the Party. We call on the public, media, and members of the Party to disregard the statement and its claims”.