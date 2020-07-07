Contest for selection of new Monarch in Adamawa hots up

With the final rites of passage for His Majesty Hama Bachama Kwire-Mana Kpafrato II, Homun Honest Irmiya Stephen was rounded off last Sunday 5th July 2020 in Lamurde, the headquarters of Bachama kingdom in Lamurde local government area of Adamawa state, Northeast Nigeria, six ruling clans are perfecting strategies to ensure the successor came from their clan.

The immediate past Hama Bachama, His Majesty Hama Bachama Kwire-Mana Kpafrato II, Homun Honest Irmiya Stephen died on June 28th, 2020 after a brief illness.

According to Timawus Mathias (Nzobyalata Hama Bachama), the breaking of pots and decorated calabashes is performed to drum beats from the King’s personal band (Clan) and culminated into a tribute by the Kingmakers through their Chief Nzopwato.

He added that clay pots of the wife are broken to signify the end of her rule as Mbato (Queen), though kingmakers had forbidden taking of pictures and video recordings of the rites.

With this, the Kingmakers have commenced the process of selecting the successor of the new monarch which will come from the six dominant clans in the Bachama kingdom. The clans are Waduku, Impang, Kowo, Magbularon, Nokodomun, and Nomupo.

￼According to sources, contenders for the exalted throne who are serving and retired civil servants, politicians as well as businessmen have to meet all conditions before considered to be eligible to contest.

“It is not possible for the Hama Bachama to be appointed without following due process. The state government has the final say, though; the government can only reject a selected bidder, but cannot play the role in the selection.

“As a matter of fact, there is no record that a direct descendant of Hama Bachama inherited the stool,” The sources added.

It would be recalled that Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri during the condolence visit in Lamurde urged the Kingmakers to ensure Justice and fair play in selecting new Hama Bachama that will continue the good legacies of the late monarch.