Police parade 33 suspected kidnappers, 2 cult members, others in Adamawa

Adamawa State Police Command has paraded 33 suspected kidnappers, 2 cult members, 10 robbery suspects and 16 persons for allegedly inciting communal conflict in the state.

While parading the suspects on Monday in Yola, Olugbenga Adeyanju, commissioner of police in Adamawa, said the suspects were arrested from July 1 to date as a result of relentless efforts of the command.

“The Command arrested 33 suspected kidnappers, two cult members, 10 robbery suspects and 16 persons for inciting communal conflict in the state,” Adeyanju said.

“The achievement was recorded as a result of the relentless efforts by the command’s gallant officers with much support from professional hunters, government and good people of the state.

Read also: NAF hands over 3 suspects involved in Arotile’s death to police

“During the arrest, dangerous weapons were recovered which include five AK-47 assault rifles, two single barrel guns, one each G3 revolver pistol. Other weapons include 328 rounds of lives ammunitions, 10 cartridges, human part and one Toyota vehicle, with registration No. RBH 186 AA, one tricycle and N58,420 cash,” he said.

The commissioner further stated that the suspects were apprehended from Fufore, Maiha, Gombi, Mubi North and Yola North Local Government Areas of the state.

He said that the 16 arrested for alleged incitement of communal conflict were apprehended with dangerous weapons in connection with the recent Lunguda and Waja ethnic clash in Guyuk and Lamurde Local Government Areas.

On the radical Shila boys, he said the command apprehended the suspects for attacking innocent people and specialised in house-to-house robbery in the night.

“The command equally apprehended two suspects, Bamanga Bello, 28, and Ilyasu Shayibu, 36, for criminal conspiracy and unlawful possession of human part (eye).

“The suspects were residents of Toungo Local Government Area. The command operatives attached to Ganye Division apprehended the suspects and recovered human flesh (eye ball),” he said.