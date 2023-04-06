Consider Tinubu’s presidency as your own, Dayo Israel tells Nigerian youths

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Youth Leader, Dayo Israel has called on the Nigerian youths to consider the administration of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, as their own.

Israel made this call at a get-together with the young people yesterday in commemoration of the 71st birthday of Asiwaju Bola, where he hosted the youths to Iftar in Transcorp Hilton Abuja.

The event attracted over 1000 Nigerian youths from across the 36 states of the federation and the FCT.

The excited youths converged Transcorp Hilton Hotels, Abuja to celebrate the 71st birthday of Nigeria’s President-elect Bola Tinubu, in an Iftar (Ramadan Break at Dust) organised by the National youth leader, where he assured the youths that they would benefit greatly in Asiwaju’s government.

The event was well attended by Deputy Governors, Senators, Members of the House of Representatives, youth political stakeholders, captains of industries and members federal parastatals among others.

Welcoming the large crowd and youth stakeholders to the gathering, National Youth Leader of APC said that the event was put together to further stamp the presidential victory pronouncement of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as announced by the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Professor Mahmud Yakubu.

He said, “We have come together tonight to felicitate with one another on the victory of the party, APC and the President-elect, my father, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

“The victory is a youthful victory and we must celebrate graciously. Fortunately, this is a period we must show love, as Ramadan teaches love, forgiveness and steadfastness in the way of God, and the birthday of our father, Bola Tinubu falls within the holy month of Ramadan and Christian Lent which is a pointer to the fact that this incoming government of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is ordained by God and it is going to be prosperous for all Nigeria.

“I want to use this medium to call on Nigerian youth to take charge of this coming administration and ensure we guide it jealously against scavengers and social media agents of destruction.

“As our father marks 71st birthday we wish him good health, long life and victory at all times.”

Israel used the opportunity to seek God’s face for the Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s administration, and prayed for sound health and prosperity of the coming administration.

Present at the event were, Ita Enang, JackRich Tein, Hon. Sadiq Fakai, Dauda Adamu and Barrister Ismeel Ahmed former National Youth leader of APC.

Others are; Ameer Shettima Son of the Vice President-Elect, Jamaldeen Kabir, Deputy National Youth Leader, 27 States APC state youth leaders, Ginika Tor, Zara Onyinye, Bukkie Okamgbe, Segun Dada among others.