Consensus: Buhari meets northern governors

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday met behind closed doors with Northern Governors elected on the platform of the ruling All Progressive Congress ( APC).

The meeting which is taking place at the Presidential Villa, is in continuation of the plans by the President to ensure that his choice emerged as the presidential candidate of the party, ahead of the APC convention

The President had in the last one week , intensified efforts to ensure the outcome of a consensus candidate for the ruling APC, ahead of the convention.

The ongoing meeting, BusinessDay sources at the Presidency revealed, is part of the last minute efforts to woo the north Governors to accept his choice for the 2023 APC Presidential ticket.

The President who had earlier pleaded with the party stakeholders to allow him chose his successor, has continued to keep the choice secret.

The Norther Governors, it will be recalled had over the weekend, limited the contestants to only Southern aspirants out of which it is hoped that the President’s choice will emerge.

Details later.