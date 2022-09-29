Confusion in Enugu as posters of Chimaroke Nnamani, Tinubu sighted at PDP zonal meeting

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members from the South East Zone that converged on Enugu on Tuesday for their normal zonal reconciliation meeting were shocked and confused when they saw the poster of Senator Chimaroke Nnamani with Bola Ahmed Tinubu, presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The people were in for a shocker when Nnamani who is the PDP senatorial candidate for Enugu East boycotted the meeting where the PDP candidate Atiku Abubakar was addressing the core party faithful from the zone on the need to form a united front before going to the 2023 general election.

As of the time Atiku was meeting and addressing PDP stakeholders in Enugu, Nnamani did not hide to show his admiration for the APC presidential candidate on his Facebook page where he wrote: “HE Tinubu is my friend, brother and colleague. I have great respect for him, his political antecedents and strides in governance. And I am very proud and well pleased with him. Anybody bellyaching should go…himself.”

Earlier, Senator Nnamani had been listed as a member of the All Progressives Congress Presidential campaign council. The party has continued to vigorously defend Nnamani’s inclusion on the list.

The posters, which have the pictures of Tinubu and Nnamani with the logos of APC and PDP have sent tongues wagging among politicians, the electorate and political watchers in Enugu State as the development has thrown many into confusion.

Addressing party faithful, the PDP Presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar said he was committed to the overall development of the entire zones.

He lamented the economic implication of the sit-at-home, saying that the civil disobedience was being imposed by some misguided youths in the zone.