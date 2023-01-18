Collect your PVC, vote for me as president, Tinubu to Kwarans

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, on Tuesday, urged supporters who attended the party rally in Ilorin, Kwara State, to collect their PVCs and vote for him as president.

The presidential candidate said this while addressing party supporters, adding that “Kwara people, you deserve great congratulations.

“Today, we are just celebrating freedom. We are re-assessing and re-asserting our freedom in democracy. Yesterday, they never believed that today would happen, but it is happening in your lifetime.

“Vote for me as your presidential candidate on February 25 and vote for all our National Assembly candidates. Vote for Governor Abdulrazaq and all the House of Assembly candidates on March 11.”

The state governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq commended the people of the state for coming out to welcome Tinubu and his entourage.

“This huge crowd is a testament to our standing with the people of Kwara State. It shows that we have won this election. Our presidential candidate has seen what we have done in this state.

“Kwara is APC. Kwara indeed is one of the strongholds of the APC. Our members are happy. The state is happy. They have seen what we have done. We met a failed state in several sectors, and we have been able to tackle it from education, healthcare, and other sectors. All the indices have gone up in the right sense.

“You need to continue to support this party at all levels. President Muhammadu Buhari has done well. We need to build on his success. No person could have done what he has done, despite the economic downturn, COVID-19 pandemic and global economic crisis. We must sustain this growth consistently. That will be continued by our incoming team led by Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”