Civil society organization launches practice guide on social justice

Voice Nigeria Social Justice Community, a civil organization has launched a new compendium of learning on social justice to serve as a guide and contribute to the growth and learning of individuals, teams and organisations within the space.

Evidence from the compendium revealed that national insecurity has vastly increased vulnerabilities to human brutality of violated victims while injustice preys upon marginalized opportunities and inequalities.

The evidence shared by several organizations with Voice Nigeria Social Justice Community further indicates that in most cases, victims are targeted because of social justice needs.

“Despite the #EndSARS movement of 2020, violation of the rights of citizens is still on the increase, and it is important that more Nigerians are encouraged to move from bystanders to activists,” said Obinna Nawgbara, chief executive officer, Youth and Students Advocates for Development Initiative (YSAD) while officially launching the material on social justice.

Read also: Nigeria’s unity must be premised on social justice, equity – Obaseki

According to Nwagbara, this resource material is a compendium of experiences from grantees, especially those whose interventions center on human rights abuses of Nigerians by law enforcement agencies.

Each member organization has something to write from the experiences gathered in the process of project implementation which was followed by a three days stakeholder validation workshop, which was organized in July, with stakeholders drawn from the National Human Rights Commission, the media, Nigeria bar association, law enforcement agencies, and other civil society organizations.