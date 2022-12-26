Christmas: Ememobong preaches peace, harmony

The Akwa Ibom Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Ini Ememobong has, in the spirit of yuletide, enjoined all citizens to continue to live in peace and harmony with one other.

The Commissioner gave the charge while fielding questions from pressmen in Uyo, cautioning that no action capable of breaching the prevailing peaceful ambience in the state would be tolerated during and after the yuletide.

While appealing to the people to celebrate responsibly, he emphasised on the need to be security conscious by reporting all suspicious movement to the nearest police station and other security formations.

The commissioner also doled out Christmas largesse and other packages to staff and other personnel of his Ministry, thus ensuring that they are not left out of the season’s fanfare.

The beneficiaries in their numbers thanked the Commissioner for the gesture, saying that he has demonstrated people-centered leadership that has given staff a great sense of belonging.