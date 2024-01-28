Change of mantle of leadership must not disrupt the delivery of dividend of democracy – Shettima

…As Usman Ododo takes over leadership mantle in Kogi

The Vice President, Kashim Shettima has told the new Governor of Kogi State, Usman Ododo that the change of mantle of leadership must not disrupt the delivery of the dividend of democracy to the people.

Shettima, who represented President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, during the inauguration of Usman Ododo as the 5th Governor of the Confluence state, also said that be brought the massage of goodwill and collaboration from Mr President.

The Vice President thanked the people of Kogi State for voting for the All Progressives Congress.

He said: “We must express our profound gratitude to the people of Kogi State. Mr president reminds the people of Kogi of his commitment to optimise the resources in Kogi State. We are not here by accident but we are chosen by the people to represent their ideas.

“Let’s remember that no one functions in isolation it defines wisdom of leadership. We must appeal to the pillars of our great party that whatever we do will shape our future.”

He told the new Governor, Usman Ododo, to rule the people with open hand, saying, “We must remain the ambassador of our great party wherever we find ourselves. The change of leadership will not disrupt the delivery of the dividend of democracy bond of our great party.”.