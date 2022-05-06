Catholic priest picks APC forms for Benue governorship race

Hyacinth Alia, a priest of the Catholic Diocese of Gboko in Benue State has picked the All Progressives Congress (APC) expression of interest and nomination forms for the party’s governorship ticket in the food basket state.

Accompanied by hundreds of his supporters, Alia was personally presented with the forms by Sulaiman Argungu, APC National Organising Secretary at the Abuja International Conference Centre.

If nominated as the party’s governorship candidate for Benue and elected at the general election, he will be the second Catholic priest to become governor of the north-central state and in Nigeria, after the late Moses Adasu.

Similarly, Nentawe Yilwatda, former Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Benue State, has obtained the forms to vie for the APC governorship ticket for Plateau state.

Addressing journalists after collecting his forms, Yilwatda promised to address the economic and security challenges affecting the state through sound legislations, policies and by creating opportunities for the people.

He said: “The cardinal problems of security in the state; number one, we don’t have a funding framework for security in the state; number two, we don’t have an early response and early warning security system in the state.

“So, coming in, I will deploy technology and ensure that we have an early warning system to track people who are killing us. I will send a bill to the House of Assembly to ensure that we get that done. I will also ensure that we train the hunters at the lower level along with our own security agencies.

“The economy; I want to ensure that I drop the poverty rating in four years and I will do that by opening more economic opportunities for the people, open economic zones and mainstream agriculture which is one of the easiest hanging fruit in the state that can build the economy; create jobs and reduce youth inclusion, bringing the youths and women into the economy.”

While stating that he was favoured by the zoning arrangement in Plateau comfortable with any mode of primaries, the former INEC REC said:

“Anyone I can win because I am the most popular candidate from the state.

“My slogan is generation next; I have been with the youths and the elderly. I don’t think I will have an issue. So any mode of election I’m prepared for.”