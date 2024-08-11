Can LG autonomy aid good governance, development at the grassroots?

…Experts point the way forward

There have been divergent reactions from concerned Nigerians and experts to the Supreme Court judgement giving financial autonomy to councils in the country.

Many described it as a step in the right direction; others have also disagreed, saying it is a severe setback to the principles of true federalism.

Justice Emmanuel Agim, leading a seven-man panel of the Supreme Court, in July ordered that allocations from the federation account that are standing to the credit of lo­cal governments in the country, henceforth must be disbursed to them directly as against the alleged unlawful joint accounts created by governors.

Consequently, the Supreme Court restrained governors of the 36 states from tampering, col­lecting, withholding, funds accruable to local governments from the federation account, de­claring such actions as unconsti­tutional, null and void.

He insisted that a fundamental challenge to the nation’s advance­ment over the years has been ineffective local government ad­ministration.

In addition, the apex court in a unanimous decision stated that the retention of funds belonging to local governments by state gov­ernments is in clear breach of the provision of the constitution.

The panel also restrained gov­ernors from constituting caretak­er committees to run the affairs of local governments as against the constitutionally recognised and guaranteed democratic sys­tem, stressing that where such exists, the monies accruable to the council area must be withheld.

Since the judgement was delivered in July, many Nigerians have asked if financial autonomy to councils would aid good governance and accountability at the grassroots?

Currently, many are of the opinion that the councils as presently constituted are not delivering and are controlled by the governors, with most council chairmen having little or nothing to show for the little monthly allocation they get.

The local government is an intermediary player between the federal authority and the grassroots in a given society. Adequate and effective local authority indicates that government policies and activities reached the populace.

In other words, the smooth running of the society needs to be cemented from the grassroots through adequate representations, policy formulations, implementations, and equitable distributions of resources and services.

However, many experts agreed that the apex court ruling was a significant step towards deepening democracy and bringing governance closer to the people at the grassroots.

With the apex court ruling, it is believed that citizens can now hold their leaders accountable, which could ultimately translate to good governance and accountability.

Discordant tunes over judgment

In view of the federal structure of the country, many experts have disagreed with the Supreme Court ruling; they said the judgment would only create more confusion in the polity.

Sylvester Odion-Akhaine, professor of Political Science at the Lagos State University (LASU), disagreed with the apex court ruling, noting that the centre component of the state has no business in meddling in a matter that falls within the jurisdiction of the federating states.

“There is no hedge anywhere that says that local government chairmen will not end up being bigger thieves than the state governors.

“What is at issue here is the failure to implement our extant laws without the anti-justice mediation of politicians. Politicians who rape their states and abuse public trust ought not to be immune from the laws of the land,” Odion-Akhaine said.

Political Analyst, Kunle Okunade said financial autonomy to councils was abuse of the practice of federalism by the state governors with the present situation, adding that the ruling gave the federal government ample opportunity to control the grassroots politically which is very detrimental to the nation’s democracy.

But Lanre Oyegbola, marketing communications practitioner and chairmanship aspirant for Abeokuta North Local Government in Ogun State, applauded financial autonomy granted to councils, noting that in the current scheme of things, the local governments are handicapped and can only do little.

“Roads for example that are meant to be local government coverage suffer neglect because the local government until being autonomous would have to depend on the state government for their allocation. This impedes work to be done at that level hence, the failures we have seen,” Oyegbola said.

Sharafadeen Alli, a senator representing Oyo South in the upper chamber of the National Assembly, noted that with enhanced autonomy, local governments would be better positioned to implement policies and projects tailored to the unique needs of their communities including addressing issues of security at that level.

He said that such would lead to more efficient service delivery, improved infrastructure, and greater citizen participation in governance.

“When local governments are financially and administratively autonomous, they can respond more swiftly to the needs of their constituents, thereby driving rapid development at the grassroots level,” Alli said.

Read also: What does the Supreme Court ruling on LG autonomy mean for democracy?

States, FG overburdened

Many experts and concerned Nigerians are of the opinion that the third tier of government is not delivering because of government interference and maneuvering.

They believe that the federal and state governments are overburdened with things that are not their headache and are constitutionally the responsibility of local governments.

Experts believe if empowered the councils can deliver good governance and deliver infrastructural projects that would make life meaningful to the people at the grassroots.

“Nigeria is one of the few countries that adopted a federal system of government in Africa, a system that envisages autonomy for every sect of its authorities.

“Unfortunately, to suit their interests and political agenda, federal and state governments maintained a great level of influence and control over local authorities. As a result of which the LG effectiveness and performances were largely hindered,” Titus Otu, policy analyst, said.

Oyegbola further stressed that there are basic needs of the people and they are constitutional responsibility of the local government, stressing that with autonomy there was the assurance that these responsibilities would receive better attention and then development would not be an issue.

“Apart from ensuring that local councils get their federal allocations directly, we also have confidence that the funds must be prudently managed and the people at the grassroots benefit because projects at that level can now be prioritised and programmes that benefit their communities would be the core of their agendas, until this, we can’t be assured of development at the grassroots,” he said.

Read also: LG autonomy and renewed tough talk against crude oil theft

Councils would deliver with financial autonomy

The way things have been, it would be extremely difficult for councils in the country to deliver good governance to the people at the grassroots because they are not in charge of many things.

The councils, until declared autonomous by the Supreme Court, they depended on state governments for their allocation.

Observers say this impedes good governance and accountability at that level hence, the failures that has been their lot.

However, with full autonomy, councils will now have more to do. They will directly get their allocations from the federal purse, independently manage their funds, collect revenues and allocate resources without undue interference from their state governors.

Hammed Muritala, media and development practitioner, said the argument being advanced by a section of the public, including some governors that autonomy would impoverish the local councils was baseless, stressing that for too long, local governments have been under the control of state governors, which is clearly against constitutional provisions.

Muritala pointed out that in the past, local governments successfully executed developmental projects and programmes, but this is no longer the case in many parts of the country, as their duty has been reduced to mere salary payment and nothing more.

“As the closest tier of government to the people, local councils can now implement projects and programmes that address local needs. Ultimately, local government autonomy will empower grassroots people to demand better accountability and transparency from their elected representatives, he said.

The media and development expert further suggested that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) should oversee local government elections, rather than state electoral commissions that are political tools of the governors.

Similarly, Oyegbola added that it was practically impossible for councils to deliver good governance with little or nothing in their coffers.

“This can also be part of the reasons a lot of the resources that could have accrued to the local government are not being attended. Not many serious-minded people are interested in the local government because of this current lopsided approach but with the autonomy, I think we are about to witness a difference in participation, administration and output,” he said.