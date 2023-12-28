Bye-election: LP pegs Senate form at N5m, Reps N3m

The National Working Committee NWC, of the Labour Party LP, has approved the Expression of Interest and Nomination forms

A breakdown of the fees shows that contestants for the office of Senate will pay N1.5m and N3.5m; each for expression of interest and nomination, House of Reps, N1m and N2m and House of Assembly, N100,000 and N500k, respectively

The party also announced the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the February 3, 2024 Bye Elections as announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

According to a memo signed by Umar Farouk, the party’s National Secretary, the Purchase of Nomination, Expression of Interest, and Delegate Forms commences December 28th to January 4th, 2023 while Submission of Completed Forms ends on January 4th, 2024. The Primary Elections will be held on January 7, 2024.

The party leadership also exempted Female aspirants and Persons Living with Disabilities (PWD) from payment of fees for the Expression of Interest Forms only.

The party’s leadership said it disowned the fake timetable in circulation released by some expelled fraudulent former members of our party seeking to defraud unsuspecting members of the public of their hard-earned money through sales of fake forms.

The party, therefore, warned its members against falling prey to fraudulent persons selling fake forms for similar purposes.

“Just like they did and failed in Imo, Bayelsa, and Kogi states governorship elections where some people fell into their trap and were defrauded, we wish to state clearly that the timetable from these fraudsters did not emanate from the Labour Party and that the so-called account number in circulation is not known to the party. We warn that people should disregard the fraudulent group.

“The forms for the Bye-election can be obtained at the office of the National Organising Secretary, National Headquarters, No. 2 IBM Haruna Street, Utako, Abuja, where the proper accounts belonging to the party and other vital information regarding the coming elections will be made available to the aspirants and members of the public

“The Labour Party is also aware of selective attacks at some of our party leaders and aspirants in the Edo governorship polls by these fraudulent groups to discourage them from the governorship race.

“We assure our aspirants to disregard their nuisance value and focus on the project before them.

“We also warn these falling villains to seek an alternate platform to vend their trade as Nigerians are already aware of their shameful gimmick which has since expired,” the party said.