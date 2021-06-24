Buhari to travel to London for medical follow-up

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Friday travel to London, the United Kingdom, for a scheduled medical follow-up.

Femi Adesina, special adviser to the president on media and publicity, says the trip is a follow-up to his last visit.

“President Muhammadu Buhari will proceed to London, the United Kingdom on Friday, June 25, 2021, for a scheduled medical follow-up,” Adesina said in the statement released on Thursday.

The statement said the President is due back in the country during the second week of July, 2021.

This is the President’s second medical vacation in 2021. The President had in March travelled to the UK for what the presidency had also described as a routine check-up.