Buhari, PDP, Atiku hail victorious Adeleke

As reactions continue to trail the Osun Governorship results, President Muhammadu Buhari, the People’s Democratic Party ( PDP) and Atiku Abubakar — PDP’s presidential candidate — on Sunday congratulated Ademola Adeleke, over his victory in Saturday’s gubernatorial election in Osun State.

The PDP candidate won the election with a total of 403, 371 votes to defeat the incumbent Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, who scored 375, 027 votes

President Buhari expressed conviction that the people of Osun have expressed their will through the ballot, adding that “ the will of the people must always matter and be respected in a democracy”

President Buhari noted that the successful conduct of the election is a further testimony to the maturity and commitment of all stakeholders, including the electoral body, security agencies, political parties, the media, civil society and the electorate, to further strengthen the integrity of the electoral process in the country.

The President reassured the nation that the commitment of this administration towards having credible elections remains unshaken.

The PDP in a statement, also congratulated Adeleke for emerging victorious in the keenly contested election

In a statement by the party’s National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, stated that the convincing win of 403, 371 against Gov. Oyetola’s 375, 027 is ample proof of Osun people’s loyalty to the party.

Ayu had recalled how a few days ago, the defeated and outgoing Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola and his party, the APC, did everything to frustrate the party

“This included denying us the use of any public facility in the state capital for our mega-rally.

“We had to use the party’s state secretariat. As it were, we couldn’t have access to the stadium, but we had access to the people’s hearts, loyalty and votes.

“Twelve years ago, specifically on November, 2010, the PDP lost Osun state – not through the ballot-box – but via a judicial coup (ruling).

“That coup (ruling) terminated the action-packed tenure of Olagunsoye Oyinlola. And since then, Osun has been frozen in executive misrule and underdevelopment.

“Four years ago, the PDP won the governorship, but our Candidate, Sen. Adeleke, was robbed of victory in broad daylight. We went back to the drawing-board, and today, we have reclaimed our victory.

“Today is, therefore, not just a day of double restoration – it’s a day of redemption too. It restores PDP to power and redeems the Osun people from the scourge of mediocrity, empty promises and excuses.

Ayu congratulated the winner, the good people and residents of Osun state, as well as “every party stakeholder who stood with us in action, prayers and hope.”

“You have kept faith with the PDP. You refused to be intimidated. You refused to be bought over with foodstuffs and 30 silver coins. You said no to thuggery and vote-fraud. You have done well.

“I thank the PDP National Campaign Council for the Osun State Governorship Election, headed by HE Gov. Duoye Diri, for a superlative performance. I thank our Vice Presidential Candidate Governor Arthur Ifeanyi Okowa for tireless work.

PDP is proud of all of you.

“You have helped to return PDP to power after 12 years. You have returned hope to Osun state. But beyond this, you have renewed the quit notice on the reigning APC Federal government. PDP first issued the quit notice in December last year when this present leadership assumed office.

The party described the election as a referendum on the disastrous APC stewardship, and proves conclusively that Nigerians want PDP back, adding that “ indeed, PDP is coming!”

The party also commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as well as security agencies for toeing the path of neutrality and ensuring that the votes counted.

“The task before us now is to transit from Opposition to Governance . This we shall do. With OSUN DONE, NEXT VILLA!”

The party called on all PDP members and all Nigerians to join the moving PDP train.

“Don’t be left behind. Our NEXT destination is ASO VILLA.

“With PDP,” Nigeria shall rise again. Indeed, she is already rising. Osun people have spoken. The rest of Nigeria shall speak with a resounding Voice on 25th February 2023”

The party’s flag bearer in the 2023 Presidential election, Atiku Abubakar, in his congratulatory message, stated that he has always had affection for the people of Osun State for obvious reasons.

“Yes, my wife hails from there, but if you have to walk a difficult path and you need men and women of courage and astute valour, the people of Osun will never be a disappointment.

“At this point in time when our country needs to take a break from the shameful effects of bad governance, it shall be on record that Osun State provided the compass into that brighter future that awaits us at the horizon.

He noted that the referendum on the administration of the APC has commenced with the verdict of the people of Osun State in electing Ademola Adeleke, while we know that the 2023 general election will be a full referendum.

According to him, “It is inconceivable that Nigerians will reward the APC for the failings of the last seven years. And in a state like Osun, for example, it’s been a long time since the people last felt the effect of good governance.

“The ship of hope is already at the harbour under the umbrella of the Peoples Democratic Party. We shall intensify the work to ensure that we uproot all vestiges of bad governance and false hopes towards the 2023 election. The Imole (light) that has started to shine from Osun shall soon have a national coverage.

“One more good thing about the victory in Osun is that it has provided a catalyst for the PDP to see the opportunity when the party works together in unity. The work to bring the PDP together is a work in progress and the good news is that we are steadily making progress.

“As you wake up the morning after (Sunday, July 17, 2022), you may be assured that you are doing so with the illumination that has come to Osun. Congratulations to Sen. Ademola Adeleke, on a well-fought victory”

The former Vice President also congratulated the PDP family and all stakeholders who came together to make this sweet victory possible.

“But even more importantly, congratulations to the great people of Osun State for proving that power truly belongs to the people.

“The march to reclaim Nigeria’s greatness has begun and it shall not stop until we achieve the goal of one people, one future and one country.”