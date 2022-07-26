Buhari nominates 19 RECS to fill INEC vacancies

President Muhammadu Buhari has requested that the House of Senate confirm 19 nominees as Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECS) to fill vacancies in the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

This was revealed in a letter dated July 25, 2022, read by Ahmad Lawan, Senate President, at the start of the plenary on Tuesday at the National Assembly.

Buhari stated that the request for the confirmation of the nominees was following the provisions of Section 154 (1) of the Nigerian Constitution, adding that five of the RECS were for renewal while the other 14 are for fresh appointments.

The nominees for renewal are Ibrahim Abdullahi (Adamawa); Obo Effanga (Cross River); Umar Ibrahim (Taraba); Agboke Olaleke (Ogun); and Samuel Egwu (Kogi).

For the fresh appointment, the nominees are Onyeka Ugochi (Imo); Muhammad Bashir (Sokoto); Ayobami Salami (Oyo); Zango Abdu (Katsina); Queen Agwu (Ebonyi); Agundu Tersoo (Benue); Yomere Oritsemlebi (Delta); Yahaya Ibrahim (Kaduna); Nura Ali (Kano); Agu Uchenna (Enugu); Ahmed Garki (FCT); Hudu Yunusa (Bauchi); Uzochukwu Chijioke (Anambra); and Mohammed Nura (Yobe).