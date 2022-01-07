Buhari names Gbeleyi, Chairman of FMBN

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday announced the appointment of Ayodeji Gbeleyi, the chairman of the board of directors of the Federal Mortgage of Bank of Nigeria (FMBN).

Gbeleyi, a Chartered Accountant and an associate of the Chartered Institute of Taxation is taking over at a time, pensioners who served in the bank that regulates and oversees mortgage institutions in Nigeria are lamenting the non-payments of their monthly stipends.

The well-known financial expert who was once a commissioner for Finance in Lagos State, as well as a player in the aviation sector, replaces Adewale Adeeyo who passed on recently.

The pensioners who recently sent a “ save our souls” message to the President over their 10 years monthly arrears, pleaded with the President to save them from what they described as “ enslavement by Managing Director of FMBN, Ahmed Musa Dangiwa” who hails from Katsina.

They also accused the organization of failing to execute a Court judgment obtained in their favour over the pension issue.