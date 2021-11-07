BREAKING: Protests in Nnewi over alleged unavailability of result sheet

Voters are protesting the alleged unavailability of original result sheets in Polling Unit 002, Enem Hall, Otolo Ward 2 in Nnewi North Local Government Area.

According to them, the original result sheets were not brought by electoral officials.

A People’s Democratic Party (PDP) member, Chima Christian, told our correspondent: “We have refused the commencement of accreditation/voting because the INEC officials did not come with original result sheet.

“Until we sight the election result sheet, voting will not commence. Those preparing to write election results in their hotel rooms will meet their waterloo today,” he said.